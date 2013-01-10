版本:
Mexico auto output seen reaching 3.15 to 3.2 mln units in 2013-AMIA

MEXICO CITY Jan 10 Mexican auto production is expected to total between 3.15 and 3.2 million vehicles in 2013, the head of the Mexican Auto Industry Association (AMIA) said on Thursday.

AMIA President Eduardo Solis added that auto exports next year are seen above 2.5 million units.

