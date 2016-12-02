UPDATE 1-Mexico auto industry says no Trump hit to investment yet

(Updates and rewrites with comments)
MEXICO CITY Dec 1 Mexico's auto industry has
not yet registered any postponements to planned investment since
the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president, two leading
business associations said on Thursday.
Trump stirred fears of a loss of investment during the
presidential campaign by threatening to tear up a joint trade
deal and impose tariffs on Mexican-made goods, complaining the
country was "killing" the United States on trade.
The New York real estate tycoon condemned U.S. manufacturers
for investing in Mexico during the campaign, accusing companies
like Ford and General Motors of being unpatriotic.
So far, however, Trump's threats have not hit the business
in Mexico, two of the biggest industry lobbies said.
"I do not know of any investments or plants that have been
halted," Eduardo Solis, the president of automakers industry
group AMIA told a news conference in Mexico City. "I don't know
of any company that wants to leave."
Oscar Albin, head of the auto parts group INA, agreed.
"Of the plans that have already been set, fortunately nobody
has delayed or canceled them," he said. "We have not seen any
curb on the arrival of new auto parts makers or on the expansion
of plants already here in Mexico."
Another target of Trump's criticism, United Technologies
Corp's unit Carrier, said this week it would keep jobs
at its air conditioner plant in Indianapolis that the company
had previously said would move to Mexico.
(Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein; Additional reporting
by Enrique Andres Pretel; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Andrew
Hay)