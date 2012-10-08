UPDATE 1-Mexico car output up in Sept, exports tick down-AMIA

* Exports dip very slightly in September

* Exports up to Latin America, down to the United States

MEXICO CITY Oct 8 Mexican auto production rose in September compared with the same month a year earlier, while exports fell slightly, the Mexican Auto Industry Association (AMIA) said on Monday.

Auto output climbed by 12.5 percent to 253,444 vehicles, AMIA said. Auto exports fell by 0.1 percent to 193,350 units over the same period, the industry group said.

Exports to the United States fell by 3.1 percent to 116,151 vehicles and by 9.98 percent to Canada to 11,943 units. Vehicles shipped to Europe fell by 12.7 percent to 18,621 units.

Still, the number of vehicles sold to Latin America rose by 11.7 percent to 32,269, and by 56.9 percent to Asia to 4,500, AMIA said. Exports also rose sharply to Africa.

Car making is a mainstay of Mexican industry.

Japanese carmaker Nissan Motor Co, the biggest auto producer in Latin America's second largest economy, said late last month it expected vehicle output to rise by between 20 and 25 percent this year.

A survey last week showed the pace of growth in Mexico's manufacturing sector slowed for the third month in a row in September while factories' costs and prices both rose.