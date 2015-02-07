Mexican auto parts output seen hitting record in 2015

MEXICO CITY Feb 6 Mexican auto part factories are likely to post record output in 2015, growing, in value terms, by 5 percent from the $82 billion produced last year, a top industry leader said on Friday.

The car industry is a major export earner for Mexico, and accounts for a large part of its manufacturing base.

The expected growth is due to three new plants from Japanese companies Nissan, Honda and Mazda, and the underlying strength of the U.S. car market.

"The major driver (for growth in 2015) is the dynamism of the U.S. auto industry," said Oscar Albin, head of the Mexico's national auto parts industry association, INA.

In 2014, exports to the United States accounted for nearly 70 percent of Mexican auto parts output, equivalent to about $56 billion.

(Reporting by Luis Rojas and Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)