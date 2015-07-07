UPDATE 3-Mexico auto output, exports rise in June, steel a worry

(Adds comment from Mexico's steel chamber)
By Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein
MEXICO CITY, July 6 Mexico's auto production
rose 6.7 percent in June to 306,694 units versus the same month
last year, the Mexican Auto Industry Association (AMIA) said on
Monday.
Auto exports, meanwhile, rose 5.3 percent to 242,720 units,
AMIA said.
Car exports to the United States, where nearly
three-quarters of Mexico's cars head, rose 10.3 percent in June
compared to the same month last year, and U.S. sales were the
main driver of the overall rise in exports.
Car exports to Europe increased 23.3 percent in the month,
however.
The auto sector accounts for about 30 percent of Mexico's
exports, according to the national statistics institute.
AMIA President Eduardo Solis told a monthly news conference
the auto industry was "enormously concerned" about recent
lobbying by local steel producers to restrict cheap steel
imports from China and other countries.
In June, Mexico imposed tariffs on cold-rolled steel from
China, and hot-rolled steel from China, Germany, and France
after an anti-dumping investigation.
Solis said that the auto sector has not been affected by the
new duties, but he remains attentive to any proposals that could
impact the industry's competitiveness.
Steel imports are a "fundamental component" of vehicles and
auto parts, Solis said.
Mexico's steel chamber, Canacero, said in a statement that
it was not looking to affect any other industrial sector.
"(Canacero) demands that dumping be stopped decisively, due
to the speed with which it has grown in recent months," the
statement said.
Early last month, steelmaker Altos Hornos de Mexico
said it would lay off thousands of workers and cut
production because of a steep drop in prices this year. It said
the government had been slow to address the increasing number of
steel imports at dumping prices.
