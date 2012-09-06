版本:
Mexico auto production, exports up in August -AMIA

TLAXCALA, Mexico, Sept 6 Mexican auto production and exports rose in August from the same month a year earlier, the Mexican Auto Industry Association (AMIA) said on Thursday, in a positive sign for the country's economy.

Exports last month rose 10.8 percent on the year to 188,392 units, while production in August gained 12.3 percent to 248,835 vehicles, AMIA said.

Mexico exports most of its auto production to the United States.

