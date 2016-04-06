UPDATE 1-Mexico auto production, exports plunge in March -AMIA

BRIEF-Enteromedics announces pricing of $16.5 million underwritten public offering
* Enteromedics announces pricing of $16.5 million underwritten public offering
(Adds reason for fall, details on automakers' production)
MEXICO CITY, April 6 Mexico's auto production fell 11 percent in March compared with the same month last year and exports plunged 14.2 percent in the same period due to programmed shutdowns for maintenance and the Easter week vacation, the Mexican Auto Industry Association (AMIA) said on Wednesday.
Mexico produced 266,960 vehicles and exported 224,184 last month, AMIA said.
Six of the eight automakers AMIA tracks reported declines in production and exports. Fiat Chrysler posted the biggest slump, with both production and exports falling around 40 percent.
A spokesman for Fiat Chrysler in Mexico did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Luis Rojas; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Enteromedics announces pricing of $16.5 million underwritten public offering
(ADDS tables) By Paul Kilby and Davide Scigliuzzo NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Four Latin American sovereigns - Argentina, Chile, Colombia and the Dominican Republic - announced new international bond sales on Wednesday. The largest issue is likely to come from Argentina, which has announced five and 10-year tranches for its first international bond sale of the year. Argentina, Colombia and the Domincan Republic are offering US dollar deals, while Chile announced a Euroclearable p
* ServiceMaster announces CFO transition; reaffirms 2016 full-year guidance