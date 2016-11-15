UPDATE 1-Mexican auto parts maker says unlikely U.S. will end NAFTA

(Adds company background, detail on Trump presidency
MEXICO CITY Nov 15 An executive at Mexican auto
parts maker Rassini said on Tuesday he saw
little chance the United States would scuttle the North American
Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), despite promises by
President-Elect Donald Trump to pull out of it.
"Although President-Elect Trump has commented that he may
end NAFTA, we believe this is highly unlikely," Eugenio Madero
said during a conference call with analysts, adding that the
deal benefits both Mexico and the United States.
If Trump went ahead with the plan, Madero said Mexico would
revert to "most favored nation" status and autopart makers would
be subject to maximum tariffs of 2.5 percent, according to World
Trade Organization rules.
"The cost will eventually be passed on to the customer,"
Madero said. Rassini has operations in the United States, Mexico
and Brazil.
During a long and bitter campaign, Trump threatened to scrap
NAFTA if he could not renegotiate it to get better terms for
U.S. workers. Companies worldwide are on edge,
fearing a new wave of American protectionism could damage
international trade.
Since NAFTA took effect in 1994, Mexican exports to the
United States have jumped six-fold to some $320 billion a year,
transforming a once-closed economy into a hub for investment and
a workshop for some of the world's biggest
companies.
(Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein and Alexandra Alper;
Editing by Andrew Hay)