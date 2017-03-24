Mexico's Bachoco pulls possibly contaminated meat from U.S.

MEXICO CITY, March 24 Mexico's top poultry
producer Bachoco has begun the recall of some 1 million pounds
of breaded products from its U.S. unit OK Foods that it said
were possibly contaminated with metal, the company said in a
statement on Friday.
Bachoco said the recalled products were produced in its
Oklahoma City factory and that it had not confirmed reports of
averse reactions due to the consumption of products.
"They could be contaminated with strange materials,
specifically metal," the company said in a statement.
OK Foods operates in the U.S. states of Arkansas and
Oklahoma.
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia and Veronica Gomez)