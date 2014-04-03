Banamex must correct errors after Oceanografia fraud-CEO

MEXICO CITY, April 3 Citigroup's Mexican unit
Banamex must correct mistakes and take steps to prevent future
cases like Oceanografia, CEO Javier Arrigunaga said on Thursday,
following a scandal which forced the bank to write down millions
of dollars in bad loans.
Citigroup said in February it uncovered $400 million
in bogus loans that Banamex made to oil services company
Oceanografia, and U.S. and Mexican authorities were
investigating.
"When facing an episode like this, it's necessary to correct
where there were failures, review additional controls and to
take all measures to ensure that these events don't occur
again," he told local radio.
