Citigroup Mexico unit to invest $1.5 bln over 4 years

MEXICO CITY, Sept 9 Citigroup's Mexican unit Banamex will invest around 20 billion pesos($1.5 billion) in Mexico to upgrade technology and installations, the bank said on Tuesday.

Banamex will invest about $1 billion in upgrading operating platforms, $400 million on new buildings, and $200 million on a new data center, the bank said in a statement. (1 US dollar = 13.2232 Mexican peso) (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)
