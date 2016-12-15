Mexican banks cut credit card exposure on Trump, rate risks

| MEXICO CITY
MEXICO CITY Dec 15 Some Mexican banks are
lowering credit card spending limits and raising consumer
lending standards in the face of an economic slowdown, rising
interest rates and the U.S. election victory of Donald Trump.
After a period of robust overall credit growth, Mexican
banks are cutting credit card exposure to counter a potential
rise in consumer defaults and the risks of an economic shock
should Trump restrict U.S. trade and business with Mexico.
The moves come on concerns Latin America's second largest
economy could see more turbulence in 2017 after its peso
currency lost 19 percent this year, largely on fears of a Trump
administration.
Lenders would see profits hit if Trump scraps the North
American Free Trade Agreement or discourages U.S. companies from
moving to Mexico, as he vowed to do on the campaign trail, some
banks and analysts said.
"That measurement of how much he is going to be able to do
is what we have to analyze every day," said Miguel Angel
Laurencio de la Vega, director of investor relations at Grupo
Financiero Banorte, the country's fourth-largest
bank by assets, referring to Trump.
Banorte, in addition to banks such as BBVA Bancomer
and Grupo Financiero Inbursa, told
Reuters they were moving to tamp down exposure to credit cards,
a profitable but risky area that tracks the broader economy.
Banorte, the largest Mexican-owned bank, said it could
reduce credit card limits for new customers if necessary.
"We are planning on having to take some measures soon,"
Laurencio de la Vega said.
BBVA Bancomer, Mexico's largest bank, said last week it had
begun lowering card limits in the past four months and had
started to more closely monitor certain existing credit card
accounts.
Inbursa, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, told Reuters
it has become more selective with borrowers, with its card
approval rating now hovering around 27 percent, an 8
percentage-point decline from June.
CLOSELY MONITORING
Top credit card lender Santander Mexico said it
was watching its card portfolio for any "behavior out of the
ordinary," although it did not provide detailed answers about
its policies.
"The banks that have the most headwinds are those that
concentrate on consumer credit," said Enrique Mendoza, an
analyst at brokerage Actinver.
Mexico's economy is expected to slow to 2.1 percent growth
in 2016 from 2.5 percent last year and then ease to 1.8 percent
expansion in 2017, according to the median result of the central
bank's latest monthly survey of analysts.
In the past year, Mexico's central bank has raised its key
interest rate by two percentage points to 5.25 percent to ward
off pressure on the peso and alleviate inflation. It is expected
to hike further on Thursday, leading to near-certain increases
in variable rates on credit cards.
In the twelve months leading up to June 2016, such rates
rose nearly 2 percentage points to 32 percent for consumers who
only pay a portion of their monthly debt, according to central
bank data.
The increased cost of borrowing could further curb growth in
card portfolios - already one of the slower consumer credit
segments in Mexico - and trigger a rise in default rates which
have yet to see an uptick.
Michael Yoshikami, chief executive and founder of
Destination Wealth Management, an investment advisory firm which
holds 178,000 shares of Citigroup Inc, said he was closely
monitoring credit default rates at the group's Mexican
subsidiary, Citibanamex.
Citibanamex, for which credit cards account for about 16
percent of its consumer loan portfolio, compared to 10 percent
at BBVA Bancomer and 5.3 percent at Banorte, did not say what,
if any, measures it was taking to protect itself from potential
credit losses.
Mexican banks have in the past year been boosting available
credit at a pace more than five times the country's gross
domestic product growth rate, according to figures from Mexico's
bank association.
Still, most analysts believe they are fairly well prepared
to ride out any pullback in consumer lending, even if they are
forced to focus only on their best customers as they pass off
rate hikes.
Laurencio de la Vega said there was no indication credit
card portfolios would be immediately impacted by a downturn, but
added the bank was closely monitoring the situation.
"We're attentive, not worried," he said.
(Editing by Christian Plumb and Andrew Hay)