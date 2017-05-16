Seven banks focus of Mexico bond collusion probe -report

MEXICO CITY May 16 Seven banks are at the
center of a probe by Mexico's antitrust regulator COFECE looking
into possible collusion to manipulate bond prices, U.S. news
agency Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing a person with
knowledge of the matter.
The investigation is examining whether market makers that
buy notes from the government and state-owned companies in
primary auctions colluded to suppress prices, the report said.
Under scrutiny are local units of Banco Santander SA
, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA),
JPMorgan Chase & Co, HSBC Holdings Plc,
Barclays Plc, Citigroup Inc and Bank of America
Corp, according to the person, Bloomberg said, noting
that none of the banks have been accused of wrongdoing.
COFECE, which announced the probe in April, declined to
comment.
HSBC, Santander, BBVA and Bank of America declined to
comment. The remaining banks did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
Some of the banks have already received requests for
information related to the investigation, which could also
extend to other participants in both the primary and secondary
bond markets, according to the report.
(Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom; Editing by Richard Chang)