MEXICO CITY Oct 11 Mexican financial group Banorte said on Thursday it will propose spinning off its pension fund business at a shareholders' meeting on Oct. 29.

Banorte did not provide further details.

The group owns 50 percent of the Afore XXI Banorte, the No. 1 pension fund in Mexico by number of accounts -- 12 million -- and No. 4 by money managed. Mexico's health institute IMSS holds the other half in the pension fund.