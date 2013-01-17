版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 18日 星期五 06:36 BJT

Mexican bank Banorte posts 20 pct rise in 4th-qtr profit

MEXICO CITY Jan 17 Mexico's fourth-largest bank by assets, Grupo Financiero Banorte, on Thursday posted a 20 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit.

The bank said profit climbed to 3.01 billion pesos ($234 million) in the October to December period.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐