Mexican bank Banorte reports higher 2nd-qtr profit

MEXICO CITY, July 25 Mexico's fourth-largest bank, Grupo Financiero Banorte, on Thursday said its second-quarter profit rose 22 percent, helped by an increase in lending.

The bank reported a profit of 3.22 billion pesos ($248 million), according to a preliminary statement that did not give comparative figures for the year-earlier period.

Banorte's loan book, excluding bad loans, expanded 9 percent to 411.782 billion pesos, the company said.
