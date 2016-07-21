Mexican bank Banorte's 2nd-qtr profit jumps 16 pct

BRIEF-Mandalay Resources sold 29,399 ounces of gold equivalent in Q4
* Mandalay resources corporation announces production and sales results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2016
MEXICO CITY, July 21 Mexico's Grupo Financiero Banorte on Thursday reported a 16 percent rise in second-quarter profit compared with the same period last year.
Profit at the bank, which is the biggest in the country that still has Mexican owners, rose to 4.63 billion pesos ($253 million). Banorte said its loan book, excluding bad loans, grew 12 percent to 544 billion pesos ($29.27 billion).
($1 = 18.2575 pesos at end June)
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Andrew Hay)
* Mandalay resources corporation announces production and sales results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2016
* Says transaction includes two facilities in Newark and Columbus, Ohio
* Q3 gross refining margin $10.8 per barrel (Adds details from press release)