Mexican bank Banorte's 2nd-qtr profit jumps 16 pct

MEXICO CITY, July 21 Mexico's Grupo Financiero Banorte on Thursday reported a 16 percent rise in second-quarter profit compared with the same period last year.

Profit at the bank, which is the biggest in the country that still has Mexican owners, rose to 4.63 billion pesos ($253 million). Banorte said its loan book, excluding bad loans, grew 12 percent to 544 billion pesos ($29.27 billion).

($1 = 18.2575 pesos at end June)

(Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Andrew Hay)