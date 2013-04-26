Mexico's Banorte bats down public offer talk; open on acquisitions

| ACAPULCO, April 26
ACAPULCO, April 26 The head of Grupo Financiero
Banorte, Mexico's largest domestically owned bank, on Friday
pushed back against speculation of a capital raise, but left the
door open to possible future pension fund acquisitions.
"There is no certainty of anything right now," Alejandro
Valenzuela, chief executive of Banorte, told Reuters, when asked
whether the company was planning a $2 billion public offering.
A media report earlier this month had said Banorte
was planning a $2 billion offering, while local
press reports had discussed the possibility of an acquisition of
HSBC's Mexican subsidiary.
"We have been studying different avenues to strengthen the
capacity to grow," Valenzuela said, speaking on the sidelines of
a banking convention in Acapulco.
Banorte, Mexico's fourth-largest bank by assets, announced a
27 percent increase in first-quarter profit earlier this week.
The bank late last year bought a local pension fund owned by
Spain's Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. in a deal valued at
$1.6 billion.
Valenzuela on Friday left the door open for further pension
fund acquisitions.
"If an opportunity presents itself and we have the capacity
to manage it, why not," he said, while adding, "Right now I
don't see anything on the horizon."