UPDATE 2-Mexico's Banorte to offer up to $3 bln in new shares

MEXICO CITY, June 12 Mexican bank Banorte
, which has been on an acquisition spree
in recent years, said on Wednesday it plans to sell up to $3
billion in its shares, sending its stock tumbling more than 5
percent.
Banorte said the offering, which it expects to complete in
July pending regulatory approval, will help boost its capital
position as well as pay for recent acquisitions.
The bank is well capitalized but the size of the offering
prompted investors to sell shares, concerned by the prospect of
dilution.
"It is growing, it is buying things. That is no bad thing,"
said Gerardo Roman, head of stock trading at Actinver brokerage
in Mexico City.
But, he added, "It dilutes the shares. If I was a
shareholder, I would rather sell shares and take part in the
offer. It is very natural."
Mexico's biggest locally owned bank has been expanding
aggressively since its billion-dollar purchase of boutique bank
Ixe in 2011, taking advantage of weakness at its foreign-owned
rivals that have been hurt by the financial crisis in Europe and
the United States.
At the end of March, Banorte had Tier 1 capital, a measure
of a bank's capital strength, of about 13 percent, well above
standards required by global regulators.
Shares in the company sank nearly 10 percent to 73.60 pesos
in morning trading after the announcement, falling to their
lowest level since November 2012, before paring losses to trade
at 76.72 pesos.
Banorte dragged Mexico's broader IPC stock index down more
than 2 percent to its lowest level in nearly a year. The
U-S.-traded ADRs fell nearly 7 percent.
Monterrey-based Banorte said on Tuesday it would buy the
half of an insurance and pension business belonging to Italian
insurer Generali SpA it does not already own for
$857.5 million.
Earlier this year, Banorte and Mexico's social security
service IMSS closed a deal to buy Spanish bank BBVA's Mexican
pension fund for $1.735 billion, creating Mexico's largest
pension fund with 522 billion pesos ($41.5 billion) under
management.
The company also owns a bank in Texas, Inter National Bank.
Banorte said it will conduct a primary public stock offering
in Mexico and a private one in some foreign markets, including
the United States.