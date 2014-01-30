Mexico's Banorte reports higher 4th-quarter profit

BRIEF-Delta and Aeromexico strike multi-year deal with the Mexican national soccer team
* Delta and Aeromexico strike multi-year deal with the Mexican national team
MEXICO CITY Jan 30 Mexico's fourth-largest bank by assets, Grupo Financiero Banorte, said on Thursday that its fourth-quarter profit rose 20 percent as it got a boost from its expanded pension fund business.
The bank's quarterly profit rose to 3.622 billion pesos ($277 million).
Banorte's total loan book increased 6 percent from a year earlier to 425 billion pesos, as it made more consumer loans.
Still, the bank's non performing loans increased sharply to 13.7 billion pesos and it put more money aside to offset bad loans made to Mexico's biggest homebuilders.
Mexico's homebuilders are trying to restructure after poor sales left them unable to make payments on their heavy debts.
* Delta and Aeromexico strike multi-year deal with the Mexican national team
May 4 Gold inched up on Thursday, but held near a six-week low hit in the previous session as expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may raise interest rates as early as June boosted the dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,240.81 per ounce as of 0100 GMT, but fell 1.5 percent on Wednesday, its worst single-day drop since Nov. 23, breaching the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Prices hit a low of $1,236.01, a level not seen since Marc
* Theratechnologies partner submits biologics license application for HIV Monoclonal Antibody and long-acting investigational antiretroviral Ibalizumab