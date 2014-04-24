版本:
Mexico's Banorte says 1st-qtr profit rises 16 pct

MEXICO CITY, April 24 Mexico's fourth-largest bank by assets, Grupo Financiero Banorte, on Thursday said its first-quarter profit rose 16 percent as it added bank accounts and made more loans.

The bank's quarterly profit rose to 3.628 billion pesos ($278 million) in the January-March period.

Banorte said its loan book grew 6 percent from a year earlier.

The bank did not immediately give year-earlier figures.

($1 = 13.06 pesos at end March) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay)
