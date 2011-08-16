Mexico's Banorte, IMSS agree to combine pension funds

* IMSS buys Italian co out of Banorte Generali fund
* Deal to create largest fund by no. of accounts
MEXICO CITY Aug 16 Mexico's No.3 bank Banorte
on Tuesday agreed to combine its pension fund with one co-owned
by the country's Social Security Institute, buying out their
current partners in the process.
Banorte's fund unit -- Banorte Generali -- is a joint
venture with Italian company Assicurazioni Generali, while
Mexico's Social Security Institute (IMSS) co-owns Afore XXI
fund with Prudential Financial (PRU.N).
To combine the funds, IMSS has agreed to buy the 49 percent
of Banorte's fund that is owned by Assicurazioni Generali, as
well as 1 percent of the fund's shares that are owned by
Banorte, the bank said in a statement.
Banorte said it will seek to buy the 50 percent of IMSS's
Afore XXI from Prudential.
The Mexican bank (GFNORTEO.MX) has made an offer to
Prudential, according to the statement, but it did not give
details of the offer price.
Banorte and IMSS said last week they were discussing
combining their funds. [ID:nN1E77A0Z3]
The bank said the combination will create Mexico's largest
fund in terms of numbers of accounts and the fourth largest by
assets under management. According to data from the fund's
regulator, it will have about 196.3 billion pesos ($16 billion)
in assets.
($1 = 12.25)
(Reporting by Elinor Comlay; editing by Carol Bishopric)