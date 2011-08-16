Mexico's Banorte, IMSS agree to combine pension funds

* IMSS buys Italian co out of Banorte Generali fund

* Deal to create largest fund by no. of accounts

MEXICO CITY Aug 16 Mexico's No.3 bank Banorte on Tuesday agreed to combine its pension fund with one co-owned by the country's Social Security Institute, buying out their current partners in the process.

Banorte's fund unit -- Banorte Generali -- is a joint venture with Italian company Assicurazioni Generali, while Mexico's Social Security Institute (IMSS) co-owns Afore XXI fund with Prudential Financial (PRU.N).

To combine the funds, IMSS has agreed to buy the 49 percent of Banorte's fund that is owned by Assicurazioni Generali, as well as 1 percent of the fund's shares that are owned by Banorte, the bank said in a statement.

Banorte said it will seek to buy the 50 percent of IMSS's Afore XXI from Prudential.

The Mexican bank (GFNORTEO.MX) has made an offer to Prudential, according to the statement, but it did not give details of the offer price.

Banorte and IMSS said last week they were discussing combining their funds. [ID:nN1E77A0Z3]

The bank said the combination will create Mexico's largest fund in terms of numbers of accounts and the fourth largest by assets under management. According to data from the fund's regulator, it will have about 196.3 billion pesos ($16 billion) in assets. ($1 = 12.25) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; editing by Carol Bishopric)