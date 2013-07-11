Mexican brewers in deal to close probe into beer market -Modelo

BRIEF-Buffett-Backed 3G Capital weighing bid for Panera Bread- NY Post, citing sources
April 11 Buffett-backed Private Equity Firm 3G Capital Weighing Bid For Panera Bread - NY Post, citing sources Source text : http://nyp.st/2p0VVNJ
MEXICO CITY, July 11 Mexican brewers Grupo Modelo and Cuauhtemoc Moctezuma, a unit of Heineken, have reached a deal with Mexico's competition watchdog to make the country's beer market more transparent following a complaint by a rival, Modelo said in a statement on Thursday.
SABMiller Plc had complained it had been unable to sell its Miller, Grolsch, Peroni and other brands in Mexico because retailers have exclusive agreements to sell Modelo or Heineken beers.
Modelo, which was bought by Brussels-based Anheuser-Busch InBev SA this year, said its current exclusivity agreements would be honored, after which it would reduce them over the next few years.
April 11 Buffett-backed Private Equity Firm 3G Capital Weighing Bid For Panera Bread - NY Post, citing sources Source text : http://nyp.st/2p0VVNJ
* Continues to evaluate properties for acquisition in greater harmattan area
* Board continues to believe that there are alternative transactions to Nuri offer that will provide greater value