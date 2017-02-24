Mexico tequila maker has a shot at turning agave waste into fuel

TEPIC, Mexico, Feb 24 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - One of
Mexico's most famous tequila companies, Herradura, hopes to turn
into fuel the thousands of tonnes of waste it generates each
year from the spiky blue agave plants used to make the spirit,
and cut its energy bill, said its engineering director.
Herradura, Mexico’s second-biggest tequila company behind
Jose Cuervo, says that by drying out the 150 tonnes of fibrous
agave waste it generates per day and turning it into biomass to
fire up the huge boilers it uses to steam the plant, it could
potentially generate 30 percent of the energy it needs.
“Simply, we have to squeeze out the water to recycle it and
use it as a fuel,” said Guillermo Rodelo, director of
engineering at Herradura’s plant in Amatitán, a few miles from
the colonial town of Tequila in Jalisco state.
“We’re trying to reduce our environmental impact and have
sustainable processes,” he said by telephone.
While finding machinery to dry and process the huge
quantities of wet fibrous waste is tricky, Rodelo said the
company hopes to have its system up and running within a year.
Herradura has already shaved its energy bill by converting
the residues known as stillage from its tequila-making process
into biogas, which now provides about 20 percent of the energy
used by the company, he explained.
“The first big step was the one we did with the stillage to
create biogas. Before it went to the agave fields, but this is
much more sustainable,” said Rodelo.
Owned by U.S. company Brown-Forman Corporation, which makes
Jack Daniel’s whisky, Herradura produces its eponymous tequilas
and other brands including El Jimador.
Like French champagne, blue agave tequila has a protected
designation of origin, and can come only from the five Mexican
states of Jalisco, Guanajuato, Michoacán, Nayarit and
Tamaulipas.
Mexico produced almost 230 million litres of tequila in
2015, of which around 180 million litres were exported,
according to the Tequila Regulatory Council.
