Mexican breadmaker Bimbo Q1 net profit down 9.4 pct

MEXICO CITY, April 25 Mexican breadmaker Grupo Bimbo, the world's largest, on Thursday posted a 9.4 percent fall in first-quarter profit from a year earlier.

Quarterly profit came in at 544.24 million pesos ($44 million), down from 600.91 million pesos in the year-earlier quarter.

