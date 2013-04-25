Mexican breadmaker Bimbo Q1 net profit down 9.4 pct

BRIEF-Micronet Enertec secures purchase orders worth $1 mln
* Micronet enertec technologies- co's unit awarded 3 purchase orders in last 2 weeks from a private aerospace & defense contractor totaling about $1 million
MEXICO CITY, April 25 Mexican breadmaker Grupo Bimbo, the world's largest, on Thursday posted a 9.4 percent fall in first-quarter profit from a year earlier.
Quarterly profit came in at 544.24 million pesos ($44 million), down from 600.91 million pesos in the year-earlier quarter.
* Payment for shares repurchased under program will be funded using company's cash on hand
* Genuine parts company invests in leading industrial distributor in australasia