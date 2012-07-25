版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 26日

Breadmaker Bimbo posts slight dip in second-quarter profit

MEXICO CITY, July 25 Mexico's Bimbo, the world's largest breadmaker, on Wednesday said its second-quarter profit fell 0.8 percent.

Quarterly profit slipped to 888 million pesos ($66.6 million) from 895 million pesos in the year-earlier quarter.

