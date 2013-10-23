Mexican breadmaker Bimbo reports 3rd-qtr profit quadruples

China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
MEXICO CITY Oct 23 The world's largest breadmaker, Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, on Wednesday said its third-quarter profit more than quadrupled, helped by higher sales, falling raw materials prices and more efficient global operations.
The company, whose brands include Thomas' English Muffins, Entenmann's cakes and Tia Rosa tortillas, said in a filing with the Mexican stock exchange that quarterly profit climbed to 1.527 billion pesos ($116 million) compared to 368 million pesos in the same quarter a year ago.
A weaker Mexican peso helped the company said increasing efficiencies in its U.S. operations also helped profits rise.
Grupo Bimbo's revenue rose 3.8 percent to 45.152 billion pesos.
Shares in Bimbo closed down 1.07 percent at 41.47 pesos before the company reported its third-quarter results.
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.