Mexican breadmaker Bimbo mulls capital raise, foreign stock offer

MEXICO CITY Aug 29 Mexican breadmaker Grupo Bimbo, among the largest in the world, said on Friday it will hold an extraordinary board meeting next month to discuss raising capital and listing shares in the United States and other markets.

The meeting will take place on September 18, the company said in a filing with Mexico's stock exchange.

Bimbo, which manufactures and distributes Entenmann's cakes and Thomas' English Muffins among other brands, did not give more details in the filing.

Shares in Bimbo were trading at 42.90 pesos, up 0.14 percent in morning trading on Mexico's stock exchange. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay)
