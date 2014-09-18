UPDATE 1-Shareholders of Mexico's Bimbo approve follow-on share offer

(Adds background on Bimbo acquisition strategy)
MEXICO CITY, Sept 18 Mexican bread maker Grupo
Bimbo said on Thursday a meeting of its shareholders
had approved a plan to issue up to an additional 201.25 million
new "A" shares of the company.
Based on Bimbo's Wednesday closing price of 39.94 pesos, the
issue could be worth up to 8.04 billion pesos ($607.17 million).
Bimbo, which also makes Thomas' English Muffins and Tia Rosa
tortillas, is raising funds to pay down a credit line it took
out to pay for its acquisition earlier this year of Canada
Bread, as well as for general corporate financing.
The bread maker has been buying up bakeries in the United
States, Spain and most recently Canada, helping secure its
position as the world's No. 1 baker by sales volume and revenue.
(1 US dollar = 13.2417 Mexican pesos)
(Reporting by Christine Murray and Veronica Gomez. Editing by
Andre Grenon)