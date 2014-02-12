版本:
Mexico's Bimbo says Canada Bread deal to add 10.5 pct to revenue

MEXICO CITY Feb 12 Mexican breadmaker Grupo Bimbo on Wednesday said it expects its acquisition of Canada Bread to add 10.5 percent to the Mexican firm's revenue.

Bimbo, one of the world's largest bread makers, also said it expects to receive all regulatory approvals for the deal in the second quarter.
