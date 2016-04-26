Mexico's Bimbo first-quarter profit jumps 57.6 pct

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 18
Jan 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
MEXICO CITY, April 26 Mexico's Bimbo, among the world's largest bread makers, said on Tuesday its net profit rose 57.6 percent to 1.37 billion pesos ($79.35 billion) in the first quarter compared with the same period a year earlier.
In a statement, Bimbo said sales in the January through March period rose 13.2 percent to 56.64 billion pesos ($3.28 billion) due to growth in Mexico and other Latin American markets. ($1 = 17.29 pesos at the end of March) (Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Leslie Adler)
LONDON, Jan 18 Britain's competition watchdog said on Wednesday that Mastercard has proposed a series of measures that should alleviate its concerns about the credit card giant's takeover of payments processing company VocaLink.
The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0736 GMT.