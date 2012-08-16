UPDATE 1-Elektra to be excluded from IPC index changes

* Planned changes to apply to all companies except Elektra

* Investors concerned move will damage index credibility

* Elektra is suing stock exchange and its CEO for damages

MEXICO CITY, Aug 15 Mexico's stock exchange said on Wednesday that it will exclude retail and bank company Elektra from planned changes to its benchmark IPC index, because of a lawsuit filed by the company.

Grupo Elektra, owned by one of Mexico's richest men, is suing the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores and its Chief Executive Luis Tellez for damages because its share price dropped when the exchange announced in April it would change the way it selected shares for the index.

Elektra won a type of injunction in July that prevents the change in methodology for Elektra shares.

The exchange had hoped to get the injunction lifted before the index changes were due to go into effect on Sept. 3 but it has not been successful.

As a result, the bourse will leave Elektra out of the planned index changes, although it will go ahead with measures affecting the other 34 companies that make up the IPC.

That concerns analysts and investors, who believe this could damage the credibility and independence of the index.

"To have one individual or one family move the index around like Elektra is doing, I don't think it's fair to the rest of the companies," said Patricia Berry, an analyst at brokerage Intercam.

A spokesman for Elektra declined to comment. The timing for a final decision in the case is unclear.

METHODOLOGY CHANGES

The Bolsa was prompted to make the methodology change it announced in April because Elektra's lack of freely-available shares contributed to a bubble that saw its share price triple last year.

Ricardo Salinas is the billionaire owner of Elektra and Mexico's No. 2 broadcaster TV Azteca. Elektra is the only company to file suit over the index changes.

Salinas, who controls a large chunk of the shares, saw his net worth soar last year on the back of Elektra's gains but that was eroded this year when Elektra's share price more than halved after the Bolsa announced its planned IPC changes.

The stock exchange had been seeking to adjust the index to better reflect the freely-available shares of each company.

Elektra was using a derivative instrument known as an equity swap to benefit from gains in its share price. The swap had the side effect of tying up many of the shares that were not already held by Salinas and his family.

The Bolsa is changing the index methodology to take into account shares tied up by such derivatives, and hopes the changes will improve the liquidity of the index.

The Bolsa is not the only index provider to have had concerns about Elektra's limited shares. In May, MSCI removed Elektra from its MSCI Mexico index, further hurting the company's share price.

Salinas has a reputation in Mexico for being quick to pull the trigger on lawsuits to support the interests of his companies and this is not the first time he and his companies have attracted controversy.

In 2005, the tycoon delisted Elektra and TV Azteca in the United States after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged him with fraud over a controversial debt deal at his cell phone company Unefon.