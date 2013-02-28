版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 1日 星期五 05:27 BJT

Mexico's stock exchange buys small stake in Lima bourse

MEXICO CITY Feb 28 Mexico's Bolsa Mexicana de Valores stock exchange said on Thursday it had signed a deal to buy 5.9 percent of Series A shares in Lima's bourse, according to a regulatory filing.
