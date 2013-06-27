Mexico could see 7 share offers this summer -stock exchange

| MEXICO CITY, June 27
seven share offerings by the end of August, as firms take
advantage of investor appetite for Mexican equity, an official
at the stock exchange said on Thursday.
Jose Manuel Allende, head of planning and promotion at the
Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, said in a presentation
bank Banorte, airline Volaris, airport operator
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMA), and real
estate investment trust Fibra Shop could all issue stock by
August.
Those planned share offerings are all known and one has been
suspended for now. Allende said three other firms were also
considering share offers, but declined to name them.
The exchange has already had 11 public offerings in the
first quarter of 2013, equaling the combined total in the first
quarters of the last five years, said Allende.
In the past the exchange's share offering forecasts have
been at times overly optimistic.
Banorte's offering began in June and Fibra
Shop is expected to list its shares in July. The exchange did
not specify the offering dates for the remaining five firms.
On Tuesday, OMA said it would postpone a planned stock
offering because of market volatility.
Mexican stocks have been volatile since U.S. Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke last week laid out a timetable for reining
in the central bank's bond-buying program.
The resulting drop in prices has been offset by an increase
in trading volume, said Jorge Alegria, head of markets and
information.
"Markets in Mexico have shown great liquidity," Alegria said
at a press conference. "Foreign investment in Mexico is stable;
public finances are solid."
The number of average daily operations in the bourse
increased to almost 16,000 in the second quarter of 2013, a jump
of more than 2,000 daily trades since the fourth quarter of
2012.
Mexican industrial real estate company Vesta on Wednesday
raised about $218 million in a secondary offering, but it missed
pricing expectations.