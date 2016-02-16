Mexico sets spreads on dual-tranche euro benchmark

LONDON, Feb 16 (IFR) - Mexico has set the spreads on its
dual-tranche euro deal, according to a lead.
The six-year will price at 180bp over mid-swaps and the
15-year at 245bp over mid-swaps.
Guidance was 180bp to 185bp over mid-swaps on the six-year
and 250bp area for the 15-year, while marketing began earlier on
Tuesday at price thoughts of swaps plus 190bp area and plus
255bp area.
Barclays, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse and UBS are running the
SEC-registered transaction.
Books are due to close at 2pm London time.
Mexico is rated A3 by Moody's and BBB+ by Standard & Poor's
and Fitch.
