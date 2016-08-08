版本:
2016年 8月 8日

Books on Mexico's two-part US dollar bond sale near US$6bn: lead

NEW YORK, Aug 8 (IFR) - Order books on Mexico's two-part US dollar bond sale have swelled close to US$6bn, one of the lead banks told IFR on Monday.

The country is approaching investors with initial price thoughts of T+165bp area on a tap of its 4.125% January 2026s and T+225bp area on a new long 30-year maturing in January 2047.

Proceeds are going to redeem part or all of Mexico's outstanding 5.625% 2017s.

Joint bookrunners BBVA, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse are expected to price the bonds Monday. The SEC registered transaction is expected to be rated A3/BBB+/BBB+. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Natalie Harrison)

