Mexico files for two-part US dollar bond offering:filing

BRIEF-Plains All American announces plans to expand cactus pipeline capacity
NEW YORK, Aug 8 (IFR) - Mexico has filed for a new US dollar denominated global bond maturing 2047 and a tap of the existing 4.125% 2026 global bond, according to a filing on Monday.
BBVA, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse are joint bookrunners on the trade, according to the filing. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Natalie Harrison)
* Under Armour Inc - has signed running back and NFL draft prospect Leonard Fournette to a multi-year partnership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 18 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Wednesday as investors assessed economic data and the last of big bank earnings, while awaiting Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech.