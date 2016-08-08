Mexico sets guidance on two-part US dollar bond

NEW YORK, Aug 8 (IFR) - Mexico tightened pricing on a two-part US dollar bond on Monday, as demand for the deal swelled close to US$9bn, according to one of the lead managers.

The sovereign set guidance of Treasuries plus 150bp area on a tap of its 4.125% January 2026s and 210bp area on a new long 30-year maturing in January 2047, with area at plus or minus 5bp.

That was tight to initial price thoughts of T+165bp area and T+225bp area respectively.

Proceeds are going to buy back up to all of Mexico's roughly US$2.67bn of outstanding 5.625% 2017s.

Joint bookrunners BBVA, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse are expected to price the bonds later on Monday. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)