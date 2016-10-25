Mexico sets final terms on EUR1.9bn bond

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
LONDON, Oct 25 (IFR) - Mexico has set final terms on a EUR1.9bn dual-tranche bond sale ahead of pricing later on Tuesday.
The country locked in a spread of mid-swaps plus 125bp on a EUR1.2bn long eight-year tranche, coming tight to guidance of 135bp area and initial price thoughts of 140bp-145bp over.
It also set a final yield of 2.20% on a EUR700m tap of its 3.375% 2031s, at the tight end of guidance of 2.20%-2.25% and inside initial price thoughts of 2.45% area.
BNP Paribas, Citigroup and Santander are acting as bookrunners on the deal. Expected ratings are A3/BBB+/BBB+ (negative/negative/stable). (Reporting by Robert Hogg; Writing by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
