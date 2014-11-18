Mexico launches US$2bn 10-year bond

NEW YORK, Nov 18 (IFR) - The United Mexican States is set to raise US$2bn through a new 10-year bond launched Tuesday at what market sources said was the final spread of 135bp over US Treasuries.

The sovereign, rated A3/BBB+/BBB+, had set initial price thoughts of plus 150bp area for the new issue, later revising guidance to 140bp area (plus or minus 5bp).

Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are the bookrunners on the transaction, which is expected to price later in the day. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)