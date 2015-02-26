Mexico begins marketing 2024 and 2045 euro benchmark bonds

LONDON, Feb 26 (IFR) - The United Mexican States has begun marketing two euro-denominated benchmark-sized bonds that will mature in 2024 and 2045, according to a lead.

The 2024 bond is being offered to investors at mid-swaps plus 135bp area, while the longer bond is being marketed at 205bp area over mid-swaps.

Barclays, Deutsche Bank and Santander are leading the transaction which is expected to be today's business.

Mexico is rated A3 stable by Moody's, BBB+ stable by Standard & Poor's and BBB+ stable by Fitch. (Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Alex Chambers)