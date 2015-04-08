版本:
Mexico marketing 100-year euro bond at 4.5% area - lead

LONDON, April 8 (IFR) - The United Mexican States has begun marketing a March 2115 euro-denominated benchmark-sized bond at 4.5% area, according to a lead manager.

Goldman Sachs and HSBC are bookrunners on the SEC-registered trade which is expected to be Wednesday's business.

Mexico is rated A3 by Moody's, BBB+ by Standard & Poor's and BBB+ by Fitch, all with stable outlooks. (Reporting By Michael Turner; Editing by Alex Chambers)
