Mexico readies 100-year sterling bond

LONDON, March 12 (IFR) - Mexico has begun marketing a new 100-year benchmark bond denominated in sterling in the 6% area, according to one of the lead managers.

The sovereign, rated A3/BBB+/BBB+, has hired Barclays and Goldman Sachs to manage the sale, which is expected to be completed today.

The new bond will be issued in the SEC-registered format and matures on March 19, 2114.
