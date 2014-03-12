Mexico order books over GBP1bn on 100-year sterling bond

LONDON, March 12 (IFR) - Order books on Mexico's forthcoming 100-year sterling bond offering have reached over GBP1bn, according to one of the lead managers.

The sovereign, rated A3/BBB+/BBB+, opened books on the benchmark-sized deal earlier today, setting initial price thoughts at 6% area.

Barclays and Goldman Sachs are the lead managers on the SEC-registered issue, which is expected to price today.