版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 12日 星期三 17:44 BJT

Mexico order books over GBP1bn on 100-year sterling bond

LONDON, March 12 (IFR) - Order books on Mexico's forthcoming 100-year sterling bond offering have reached over GBP1bn, according to one of the lead managers.

The sovereign, rated A3/BBB+/BBB+, opened books on the benchmark-sized deal earlier today, setting initial price thoughts at 6% area.

Barclays and Goldman Sachs are the lead managers on the SEC-registered issue, which is expected to price today.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐