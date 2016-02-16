Mexico begins marketing six and 15-year euro-denominated bonds

LONDON, Feb 16 (IFR) - The United Mexican States has started
marketing a dual tranche euro-denominated benchmark-sized bond
issue, according to a source.
The sovereign is offering a six-year tranche to investors at
initial price thoughts of 190bp area over mid-swaps, while a
15-year is being marketed at 255bp area over mid-swaps.
The funds will be used for general purposes for the
government of Mexico.
Barclays, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse and UBS are running the
SEC-Registered transaction.
Books are open and the trade is expected to be Tuesday's
business.
Mexico is rated A3 by Moody's and BBB+ by Standard & Poor's
and Fitch.
(Reporting by Michael Turner)