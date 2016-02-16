Mexico sets price guidance on dual-tranche euro-denominated bond

LONDON, Feb 16 (IFR) - The United Mexican States has set
price guidance on a dual-tranche euro-denominated
benchmark-sized bond, according to a lead.
The issuer is offering investors 180bp to 185bp over
mid-swaps on a six-year tranche and 250bp area over mid-swaps on
a 15-year tranche.
This compares to initial price thoughts released earlier on
Tuesday of mid-swaps plus 190bp area and mid-swaps plus 255bp
area, respectively.
Barclays, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse and UBS are running the
SEC-Registered transaction.
Books are open and the trade is expected to be Tuesday's
business.
Mexico is rated A3 by Moody's and BBB+ by Standard & Poor's
and Fitch.
(Reporting by Michael Turner, Editing by Helene Durand)