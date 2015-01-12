版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 12日 星期一 21:37 BJT

Mexico sets IPTs on global dollar bond

NEW YORK, Jan 12 (IFR) - Mexico, rated A3 by Moody's and BBB+ by S&P and Fitch, is gauging investor interest for a new 30-year benchmark dollar-denominated global bond at Treasuries plus 225bp as well as a tap of its 3.6% 2025s at Treasuries plus 175bp.

Joint lead arrangers Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley are expected to price the issues, part of a liability management exercise, later on Monday. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐