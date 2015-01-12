Mexico sets IPTs on global dollar bond

NEW YORK, Jan 12 (IFR) - Mexico, rated A3 by Moody's and BBB+ by S&P and Fitch, is gauging investor interest for a new 30-year benchmark dollar-denominated global bond at Treasuries plus 225bp as well as a tap of its 3.6% 2025s at Treasuries plus 175bp.

Joint lead arrangers Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley are expected to price the issues, part of a liability management exercise, later on Monday. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison; Editing by Marc Carnegie)