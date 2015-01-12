Mexico sets IPTs on global dollar bond

BRIEF-Mainstreet Equity reports Q2 FFO increased 5 pct to $7.2 mln
* Purchased 245 units of residential apartments for $23.1 million ($94,000 per unit) in Q2 2017
NEW YORK, Jan 12 (IFR) - Mexico, rated A3 by Moody's and BBB+ by S&P and Fitch, is gauging investor interest for a new 30-year benchmark dollar-denominated global bond at Treasuries plus 225bp as well as a tap of its 3.6% 2025s at Treasuries plus 175bp.
Joint lead arrangers Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley are expected to price the issues, part of a liability management exercise, later on Monday. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
* Purchased 245 units of residential apartments for $23.1 million ($94,000 per unit) in Q2 2017
* Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation announces first quarter 2017 results
* Agrofresh Solutions- net sales for Q1 of 2017 were up 15 percent versus Q1 of 2016, due to smartfresh growth in Brazil, Chile & Harvista growth in Argentina Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: