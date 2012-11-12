版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 12日 星期一 23:45 BJT

Mexican stock exchange resumes trading after halt

MEXICO CITY Nov 12 Trading in the Mexican stock exchange resumed on Monday after halting operations for more than an hour and a half after the opening bell as traders cited technical problems.

The IPC index of leading share traded at 40,741, up 0.15 percent.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐