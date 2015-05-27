UPDATE 1-Mexico and Brazil sign economic deals, aim to double commerce

(Adds detail from Rousseff on Pemex and Petrobras)
By Alexandra Alper
MEXICO CITY May 26 Mexico and Brazil will take
steps this year to ease restrictions on bilateral trade and aim
to double their shared commerce in less than 10 years, the
leaders of Latin America's two biggest economies said on
Tuesday.
During a visit to Mexico City, Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff said in a speech that talks would begin in July in an
effort to increase the range of products included in a joint
trade agreement known as ACE 53 from just over 800 to more than
6,000.
The wider accord would aim to cover industrial and
agricultural goods and would include new chapters relating to
services, online commerce and intellectual property, among
others, Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto said at the same
event.
"Today, we're taking a qualitative leap in relations between
Brazil and Mexico," Pena Nieto said.
Speaking through a translator, Rousseff later said Mexican
state-run oil company Pemex "would be very welcome in Brazil."
Brazil's Petrobras could also help Pemex with deep water
exploration technology in the Gulf of Mexico, she added.
At the start of 2013, Mexico and Brazil said they would
consider cooperation between Pemex and Petrobras, but so far the
two have not embarked on any joint projects.
Pena Nieto said he hoped the latest efforts would help the
two Latin American nations double bilateral trade in less than a
decade, up from about $9.2 billion currently.
The two nations also signed deals to step up economic
cooperation and investment. The latter would give investors from
either country greater safeguards and was the first of its kind
signed by Brazil in the Americas, Pena Nieto said.
Further agreements were signed to promote tourism and
environmental cooperation, he added.
Bilateral trade between the two has had a bumpy ride in
recent years, with Brasilia in 2012 pushing through an auto
sales quota to protect its car industry, a quota that was due to
expire this year. Mexico had hoped for a return to free trade
but instead bowed to Brazilian demands to extend quotas until
2019.
(Additional reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein and Dave
Graham; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Ken Wills)