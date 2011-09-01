Mexico not clear on broadband decision timing

* Govt evaluates options, no timing on decision

* Spectrum needed for faster communications

By Cyntia Barrera Diaz

MEXICO CITY, Sept 1 The Mexican government said on Thursday it had no clear idea about when it could decide the future of a prime chunk of airwaves, crucial to triggering wireless access in the country.

The government has unsuccessfully tried for the past two years to find a way to better use 190 megahertz (MHz) of bandwidth, currently owned by privately held MVS Comunicaciones, which could help wireless gadget users download songs and games in seconds or watch movies on the go.

The airwaves would also enable the deployment of a next-generation LTE (Long Term Evolution) network in Mexico, potentially luring new companies to a country where people still pay high prices for basic phone services and only 11 percent of the population has Internet access.

"I would prefer not to give an exact date ... we are working very hard on it," Dionisio Perez-Jacome, the third communications and transport minister during President Felipe Calderon's five-year administration, told a press conference.

He declined to give any details on where the negotiations between the government and MVS stood. The last time both sides met was in July.

In the 1990s, MVS used the 190 MHz of bandwidth granted to it to transmit radio using microwaves. Most of that spectrum remained dormant during the last decade, but the explosion of data-hungry devices in recent years has offered a much more obvious market for the use of that bandwidth.

The government is evaluating whether to leave all that capacity with MVS and charge them an additional fee, leave a portion of the 190 MHz with the company and auction the rest, or even take the spectrum back to re-auction in the market.

Analysts recently consulted by Reuters said they believed the Mexican government, more concerned now with the 2012 presidential election race, was unlikely to rule on the MVS spectrum soon. [ID:nN1E77P0E5]

"There will be an answer regarding MVS during this administration," the ministry's spokesman Efren Garcia told Reuters in a call after the conference on behalf of Perez-Jacome. He did not provide any details on timing. (Additional reporting by Tomas Sarmiento, editing by Maureen Bavdek)