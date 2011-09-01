Mexico not clear on broadband decision timing

* Govt evaluates options, no timing on decision
* Spectrum needed for faster communications
By Cyntia Barrera Diaz
MEXICO CITY, Sept 1 The Mexican government said
on Thursday it had no clear idea about when it could decide the
future of a prime chunk of airwaves, crucial to triggering
wireless access in the country.
The government has unsuccessfully tried for the past two
years to find a way to better use 190 megahertz (MHz) of
bandwidth, currently owned by privately held MVS
Comunicaciones, which could help wireless gadget users download
songs and games in seconds or watch movies on the go.
The airwaves would also enable the deployment of a
next-generation LTE (Long Term Evolution) network in Mexico,
potentially luring new companies to a country where people
still pay high prices for basic phone services and only 11
percent of the population has Internet access.
"I would prefer not to give an exact date ... we are
working very hard on it," Dionisio Perez-Jacome, the third
communications and transport minister during President Felipe
Calderon's five-year administration, told a press conference.
He declined to give any details on where the negotiations
between the government and MVS stood. The last time both sides
met was in July.
In the 1990s, MVS used the 190 MHz of bandwidth granted to
it to transmit radio using microwaves. Most of that spectrum
remained dormant during the last decade, but the explosion of
data-hungry devices in recent years has offered a much more
obvious market for the use of that bandwidth.
The government is evaluating whether to leave all that
capacity with MVS and charge them an additional fee, leave a
portion of the 190 MHz with the company and auction the rest,
or even take the spectrum back to re-auction in the market.
Analysts recently consulted by Reuters said they believed
the Mexican government, more concerned now with the 2012
presidential election race, was unlikely to rule on the MVS
spectrum soon. [ID:nN1E77P0E5]
"There will be an answer regarding MVS during this
administration," the ministry's spokesman Efren Garcia told
Reuters in a call after the conference on behalf of
Perez-Jacome. He did not provide any details on timing.
(Additional reporting by Tomas Sarmiento, editing by Maureen
Bavdek)